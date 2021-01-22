Pit bulls make up the majority of the dog population at the animal shelter. The Franklin County Humane Society is looking to change that statistic by offering free spay and neuter services.
Through the Myrna Mitchell Spay/Neuter Program pit bull and pit bull-mix dogs can receive spay or neuter surgery, rabies vaccination, DAPP booster, flea treatment and pain medication at no charge to Franklin County residents.
The program also offers free spay or neuter surgery for cats, which includes rabies vaccination, FvRCP booster, flea treatment and pain meds. Spay costs $30 if a female cat is in heat at the time of the surgery.
Cats can reproduce at four months of age and dogs at six months — meaning they can become pregnant more than once a year.
The male dog neuter package costs $65 and the female dog spay package is $75. The program also offers special pricing for those on disability who make less than $1,000 per month.
For more information visit, www.fchsanimals.org/spay--neuter.html.
