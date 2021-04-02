The Franklin County Humane Society has announced three portable shelter pet adoption events planned for April.

Humane Society Logo.jpg

On Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., an adoption event is scheduled at Petco, 340 Leonardwood Drive.

Feeders Supply, 1303 U.S. 127 South, will be the location of an adoption event slated for Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription