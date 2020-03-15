The Franklin County Humane Society has decided to postpone its Celebrity Waiters' Dinner and Silent Auction from April 4 until Oct. 3.
The event will be held then at the Frankfort Country Club, and any reservations and payments that already have been made will be saved for the new date.
However, the drawing for the Sanibel Island condo raffle will still be held on April 4, and the winner will be announced and notified at that time. A limited number of raffle tickets remain on sale at New Leash on Life for $20, cash or check only.
If you have any questions about the dinner, please email them to fchsdinner@gmail.com. Questions about donations for the silent auction can be sent to cwdauction@gmail.com.
The shelter will be closed on Monday as usual.
FCHS officials say the shelter needs support and donations now more than ever. Donations can be made at fchsanimals.org/donate.html.
