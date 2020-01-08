The Franklin County Humane Society asked the Franklin County Fiscal Court for $1 million, including $100,000 in in-kind contributions, during the court’s work session Wednesday night.
The Humane Society plans to ask the same of the Frankfort City Commission.
Magistrate Marti Booth said she believes the court should vote to give the full $1 million to the Humane Society.
“It’s the reasonable thing to do,” she said.
Magistrate Michael Mueller asked Humane Society President Sam Marcus and Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary how many animals come from city residents vs. county residents and city animal control vs. county animal control.
Lowary said in 2018, 894 animals were either surrendered to the shelter or brought in as strays from city residents and 634 came in through county residents. All of 2019's statistics were not available, but from January through September, 596 animals came from someone in the city and 398 came in through someone in the county.
Mueller asked if that meant the city brings in more animals than the county.
Marcus said yes. Mueller asked him to repeat that again, so Marcus did.
“It would be prudent of us to include this in our budget discussions,” Judge-Executive Huston Wells said.
The Humane Society’s presentation followed a special meeting from Tuesday where Wells and Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker asked the organization to reconsider its decision not to purchase The State Journal building on Wilkinson Boulevard. The 19,000-square-foot building is listed for $1.5 million, and the Humane Society says renovations on the building to meet the shelter’s needs are estimated to be at $5 million.
Wells and Parker argued that if the Humane Society chooses The State Journal building, it could move into a new facility quicker and likely to receive money from the county and the city to purchase the building.
The Humane Society originally approached fiscal court and city commission in 2018 about plans to build a brand new animal shelter for $5 million. In 2018, it asked the governing bodies for $1.6 million each with the promise of raising $2 million on its own. The fiscal court and city commission would not commit to that figure.
In December, the Humane Society passed a resolution on a new shelter plan, estimated to cost $4 million. The group's board also unanimously rejected the idea of purchasing The State Journal building. The new proposal asks the city and county for $1 million — $900,000 cash and $100,000 in in-kind contributions.
The Humane Society plans to still raise $2 million of its own money for the project and says it already has $1.1 million pledged.
Before moving onto other items on the agenda, Wells said the shelter will be part of the court’s upcoming strategic planning committee meetings.
Other business
The court voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding between the Franklin County Board of Education and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and to declare four firearms as surplus.
The only item that was not approved unanimously was the appointment of Donald Morse to the Farmdale Water District to fill a vacancy left by Robert H. Gardenhire, who resigned.
Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, Scotty Tracy and Mueller voted against the motion. The motion passed 4-3.