The Franklin County Humane Society is raffling off a chance to win a one week accommodation in a two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Sanibel, Florida.

Tickets are $20 at New Leash on Life, 415 W. Broadway. Up to $200 tickets will be sold (cash or check only, please).
The Franklin County Humane Society is raffling off a week's accommodation at a condo in Sanibel, Florida. (Photo submitted)
The condo is located on the west side of the island with access to the world famous Bowman's Beach — well known for its seashells. While the condo is located away from the main area of shops and crowds, it just takes a short drive to get there.
 
Made possible by a generous donor, the condo details include:
  • A well-equipped kitchen with washer/dryer, stainless steel pots and pans, coffee makers, microwave and blender.
  • A dining table that seats six and counter space for two more diners.
  • A spacious living room with a pull-out sofa, love seat and chair.
  • A new TV and DVD player, along with free Wi-Fi.
  • Books, games and assorted puzzles.
  • A beach cart, beach chairs and beach toys; canoes and kayaks can be checked out from the office at no cost. 
The raffle proceeds will support the operations of the Humane Society and its work on behalf of our community's homeless pets.

