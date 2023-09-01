Humane society

A new 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE is the prize of a fundraising raffle sponsored by the Franklin County Humane Society to support the new animal shelter.

A generous donation from Frankfort Toyota is making the raffle possible. A maximum of 5,000 tickets will be sold for $20 each and are available at the Humane Society’s thrift shop, New Leash on Life (415 W. Broadway); Frankfort Toyota; and other locations and events in and around the community. Information about where and when tickets are being sold can be found on the FCHS and New Leash on Life Facebook pages. Tickets also can be bought by using this QR code.

