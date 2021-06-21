The Franklin County Humane Society recently received a $10,000 donation from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) to expand and modernize its surgical center.

In 2021, HOKC will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 275 non-profits, impacting close to 3.7 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.

Humane society donation

Col. Sherry Crose, Executive Director of the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) donates a $10,000 check to Franklin County Humane Society President Sam Marcus to expand and modernize the humane society's surgical center. (Photo submitted)

“When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how the pandemic has made life harder for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves,” said HOKC Commanding General Hal Sullivan.

“Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”

The Franklin County Humane Society serves Frankfort and Franklin County to care for our homeless animals, to re-home as many animals as possible, and to improve animal welfare throughout our community.

For more information on HOKC or the program, call 502-266-6114 or visit http://www.kycolonels.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription