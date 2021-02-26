As the Franklin County Humane Society continues to raise $1.6 million to fund a new animal shelter on Carpenter Far off the East-West Connector, it is honoring those who have already contributed.
"We’re at $617,000 only 39% of goal and a long way to go," Sam Marcus, humane society president, told The State Journal on Friday.
Grand champion donors, who have donated $100,000-plus toward the new shelter, include the City of Frankfort; Franklin County Fiscal Court; Richard and Anna Marie Rosen; Jean Gravitt Estate; Hazel Arnold Estate; Jim Parks; and two anonymous donors.
Purr-fect Partner honors for those who have contributed $50,000-$99,999 include the Alice Blanton family; the Marcus family; Steve Pewitt and Ann Brown; and Richard and Janice Ernst.
Those who have donated $25,000-$49,999 earn best in show honors and include George Russell; Charlotte Lewis; Dan and Eleanor Wilson; Philip and Dena Plant; and two anonymous donors.
Lionel honors are awarded to those who contribute $15,000-$24,000. They include Brandon’s Bourbon Inc., Gae Broadwater and Terry Parker, and Betsy Kennedy and Ray T. Smith.
Contributions of $10,000-$14,999 earn Roscoe T. honors. Donors include Eileen Hogan; Debbie and Joe Graviss; John and Carol Palmore family; Community Trust Bank; and an anonymous contributor.
Ten donors pledged $5,000-$9,999 to earn Blondie honors. They include Jane Brake; Diana Taylor and Bob Gray; John Hibbard; Bronwyn Miller and Ginny Wilson; David Waller; Rendell and Fonda Butler; Bill and Lori MacIntire; Bill Klier and Kerry Lowary; Edward Kelsey; and Brenda V. Rice.
Lifetime kennel sponsorships of $2,000-$3,000 were made by The Insurance Store; Donna Gershman; Patty Peavler; Phil and Jane Bryan; Bob and Sallie Clay Lanham; Ralph and Sandra Ludwig; Bob and Tolli Gossett; Linda Hagg Goins; John Reed and Virginia Nester; Kerry and Ann Justice; Jill Robinson; Matt Freire; and Traditional Bank.
Donations may be made by visiting https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg= or by sending a check to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Be sure to specify the new animal shelter on the memo line so it will be deposited into the right account.
