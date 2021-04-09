030721 FCHS inside

Inside the Franklin County Humane Society was about one foot of water after the Kentucky River crested above 40 feet for the first time in more than decade. (Photo submitted)

More than a month after a historic flood inundated the Franklin County Humane Society, the animal shelter has resumed regular operations.

In the five weeks since the flood, the shelter has been cleaned, mopped and painted, according to humane society President Sam Marcus.

Regular business hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The front gate remains closed due to COVID pandemic guidelines so visitors are asked to call 502-875-7297 when they arrive.
 
Adoptions are by appointment only. Check out the adoptable pets at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/frankfort/franklin-county-humane-society-ky16/
 
The spay/neuter program is operating at its new location, 1230 U.S. 127 South. To schedule an appointment,  call 502-875-7297 and leave a message, email contact.fchsky@gmail.com or visit www.fchsanimals.org.

