The Franklin County Humane Society reported Tuesday that it is now requiring masks to be worn by all staff, volunteers and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and the delta variant in the area.

“… we are asking that anyone inside our facilities be fully and correctly masked — with both nose and mouth covered — for the full duration of their visit,” the humane society said in a statement, adding that masking is non-negotiable.

“We know masks can feel inconvenient, but this policy is in place to protect not just us and you, but the people all around us: our immune-compromised family members, our kids, our grandparents, our classmates, our friends, our neighbors.”

According to the statement, those who cannot or will not mask properly will be asked to leave the premises.

The animal shelter continues to keep regular business hours — from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. However, appointments are needed as the building and grounds remain closed to the general public.

Those seeking to adopt an animal should submit an application before scheduling an appointment. Applications are available on the humane society website — https://www.fchsanimals.org/ — and can be downloaded, completed and emailed to contact.fchsky@gmail.com

Once the application is received a staff member will reach out to schedule an appointment.

When arriving at appointments or making a donation, park so as not to block the gate and call the shelter at 502-875-7297. Masking and social distancing precautions will be taken.

Before bringing any animals to the shelter, call the humane society because appointments are required. Those surrendering an owned pet must provide proof of residency and no pets outside of Franklin County are accepted.

To contact the humane society, call 502-875-7297 or email contact.fchsky@gmail.com

