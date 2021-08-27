The Franklin County Humane Society has resumed regular business hours after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Humane Society Logo.jpg

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 pm. and by appointment. 

All visitors are required to wear a mask.
 
To schedule an appointment for adoptions, to surrender a pet or for the community spay/neuter program, call 502-875-7297 and leave a message with your name and contact information. A member of the staff will return the call. Reach the animal shelter via email at contact.fchsky@gmail.com.
 
For stray animals, contact Animal Control Dispatch at 502-875-8582.
 
Those who have submitted an adoption application, a staff member will reach out soon.

