The Franklin County Humane Society is asking county government for an additional $200,000 funding commitment for a new animal shelter.

In a letter sent to Franklin County Fiscal Court members recently, the humane society board of directors requested that the county match city government’s commitment. The city in February 2020 pledged $1 million toward the project. The following month the county committed $800,000.

“We believe this is an opportunity for the fiscal court to honor our previous request of $1 million … and moving this project forward,” the letter stated.

The board also cited an estimated budget surplus of $3 million and additional federal funding through the American Rescue Plan that the county will benefit from.

“The FCHS realizes there are many important projects and needs facing Frankfort and Franklin County,” the letter continues. “But our project is ready to go now."

To date, the humane society has raised more than $960,000 toward its capital campaign goal of $1.6 million, but the board said fundraising efforts have been hindered by both the coronavirus pandemic and the sixth flood in the Kentucky Avenue animal shelter’s 75-plus-year history in early March.

The flood, which caused $56,000 in damage, forced a one-month closure of the animal shelter. The FCHS board of directors said the shelter is fortunate to be able to reoccupy the aging facility at all.

“Much of the concrete block in the facility is crumbling to the extent that attached kenneling is insecure,” the letter adds.

Due to increased construction materials and labor costs the humane society projects the new animal shelter will cost $5 million.

Original projections for the new animal shelter planned for the city-owned Carpenter Farm off the East-West Connector were $4 million.

The fiscal court meets Thursday at 5 p.m. An agenda for the meeting has yet to be released.

FCHS is still accepting donations at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg= or by sending a check to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Be sure to specify the new animal shelter on the memo line so it will be deposited into the right account.

