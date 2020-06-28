The Franklin County Humane Society launched a new web page and capital campaign and unveiled plans for the new animal shelter at Sunday’s annual meeting.
“We’re severely limited in our current shelter, which is now over 50 years old and, of course, we are located in a flood plain,” said Sam Marcus, president of the Franklin County Humane Society. “Our strong feeling is (the new shelter) will be very welcoming, very attractive and it’s in a great location.”
The humane society is looking to raise $1.6 million in order to break ground next summer on the new $4 million facility on the city-owned Carpenter Farm, off the East-West Connector.
It’s a goal that the humane society believes is achievable.
“Both the city and county have really worked with us through this process,” said shelter Manager Kerry Lowary, “not only to secure a site but also through their contributions.”
Earlier this year the humane society secured $1 million in funding from the city and $800,000 from the county.
Frankfort philanthropist Richard Rosen also contributed $500,000. Other significant donations include $289,000 from the estate of Jean Gravitt; $150,000 from the Hazel Arnold estate; and $100,000 from Jim Parks in honor of his late wife, Laura Morrison.
“We are very comfortable with our fundraising goal,” Marcus stated, adding that the humane society is offering options for the community to help fund the remaining amount for the project.
There are different levels of contributions.
For a donation of $250, contributors can purchase a personalized 8-inch-by-8-inch paver. A $100 donation buys a 4-inch-by-4-inch personalized paver.
Those who contribute $2,000 can purchase a lifetime cat kennel sponsorship. A lifetime dog sponsorship is $3,000.
Naming opportunities throughout the new animal shelter can also be purchased for donations of $5,000 and up. For example, for $15,000 a donor will be given naming rights for an exam room. Those who give $100,000 can choose the name of the waiting area or the dog meet-and-greet yard.
The humane society plans to keep the community updated on its fundraising.
“We’ll be able to share our progress on our website and it’s also a place where you can donate,” Marcus said.
If the fundraising campaign goes as planned, the humane society hopes to break ground for the new shelter next July. Construction is expected to take a year, and the goal is to open the facility in July 2022.
“The new facility will give us the space to do the things we want and need to do,” Marcus added.
The new shelter will feature separate areas for cats and dogs designed for current best practices in animal care control.
There will be four pods of 10 kennels for the dogs — seven more than the current building facilitates. There is also a space designed specifically for quarantined animals.
“We really worked very hard with this design to address the flow of animals through the building and I think this is a really important feature of this design,” Lowary said.
The new facility will also feature a yard for public meet and greets, quiet rooms and a clinic area.
“We wanted to make sure we are meeting the needs we currently have plus space for our future needs,” she explained.
“This area was designed to ensure every animal receives adequate care.”
The new animal shelter will also have two entrances — a main entrance for the public and a separate Animal Control intake entrance.
Members of the Capital Campaign Committee include Chair John Hibbard, Leslie Driskell, Gae Broadwater, Randy Smith, Marcus, Bill Klier and Billie Dollins.
For more information or to make a donation visit http://www.fchsanimals.org
