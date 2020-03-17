With the coronavirus pandemic, the Franklin County Humane Society has made some changes in its operation.
The organization issued a release Tuesday that said it will be waiving all adoption fees until further notice to help keep space for incoming animals.
"What we're seeing is more animals leaving than coming in, which is what we're aiming for," said Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary. "That's in case we have to take in animals because of restrictions that have been put on people."
The shelter would also like to help people keep their pets in their homes.
"If people can't afford food, we want to help them," Lowary said. "People can call us or message us on Facebook. We have staff who can meet people at the gate and discuss protocol."
Anyone who is sick or has symptoms of any illness is asked to stay home. The number of visitors allowed in the building will be no more than two at a time, and no children or elderly family members will be admitted. The society will refuse entry or ask people to leave if they are not well.
Potential adopters should call ahead to schedule an appointment, and they should know which animal they would like to meet before they arrive. They are not obligated to adopt that animal, and the staff will recommend other animals the potential adopter might want to meet, but no one will be able to wander and browse the facility.
If at all possible, potential adopters should complete and submit an adoption application prior to their visit. Applications can be found at the website www.fchanimals.org and can be downloaded, completed and emailed to fchsky@gmail.com.
Because space is limited, intake of animals may be limited to emergencies or public safety issues only. People are asked to call before bringing any animal to the shelter.
Those surrendering an owned pet must make an appointment, and pets from outside of Franklin County will not be accepted. Proof of residency will be expected.
The shelter is not scheduling any community spay/neuter appointments, and those who have an appointment will be contacted by shelter staff if that appointment needs to be rescheduled.
Monetary donations are still being accepted, but no cash donations will be accepted at this time. Check donations can be mailed, but people are encouraged to make their donations online at https://www.fchsanimals.org/donate.html.
Donations of supplies are still needed, and these may be dropped off outside the gate between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Items needed can be found at https://smile.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/YV7DLO09TET6/ref=bnav_topnav_lists_1.
The shelter is located at 1041 Kentucky Ave., and the phone number is 502-875-7297.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.