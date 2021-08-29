The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to bring widespread rainfall to Central Kentucky Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville predicts rainfall totals exceeding 3 inches with localized amounts of 6 inches or more is possible.

“Rain could be heavy enough at times to result in at least localized flash flooding,” according to a NWS hydrologic outlook.

The exact location of the heaviest rainfall remains uncertain, according to NWS.

“If you have interests or live near flood prone areas, pay close attention to observed and forecast precipitation, river forecasts and any flood outlooks or warnings,” NWS stated.

According to the forecast, showers and thunderstorms are expected to start after 2 p.m. Monday with minimal amounts of rainfall possible. High temperatures will be near 88 degrees. Rain will continue Monday night with an 80% chance of precipitation likely and overnight lows around 68 degrees.

On Tuesday, there is a 90% chance of rain with between ¾ and 1 inch possible and a high near 76 degrees. Rain is also forecast overnight Tuesday with between 1 and 2 inches of precipitation. Tuesday night lows will dip to around 65 degrees.

Wednesday is also expected to be rainy with some thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall and a high temperature of 79 degrees. Rain will taper off Wednesday night as lows fall to near 58 degrees.

Sunny skies will return Thursday with a forecast high of 80 degrees. Overnight skies will be clear Thursday night with a low temp of 56 degrees.

