Motorists are advised that the entrance ramps to Interstate 64 at the Exit 53 interchange will be closed from 7 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday.
The work is an extension of a deck overlay project being done on the Kentucky River bridge, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Drivers should expect delays and avoid the route if possible. Motorists can detour via northbound U.S. 127 to the East-West Connector to Versailles Road and are reminded to slow down and use caution when traveling in a work zone.