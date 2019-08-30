The two rest areas on Interstate 64 in Woodford County will be temporarily open for Labor Day weekend traffic.
The two facilities, off the eastbound and westbound lanes, have been closed for renovations since January and are currently open until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The anticipated completion date of the project has also been moved up to late September, according to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Last week, KYTC District 7 spokeswoman Natasha Lacy told The State Journal the renovations would be completed in October, but could not pinpoint an exact date.
Semi-tractor trailer drivers may also continue to utilize the rest areas, as temporary accommodations are in place.
For more traffic information, visit goky.ky.gov.