An immediate closure of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County has been announced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure is to repair the deck of the eastbound bridge over KY 151 (mile marker 48) at the Graefenburg interchange. That’s about five miles east of exit 43 to KY 395 (Waddy Road) in Shelby County.

interstate 64.jpg

