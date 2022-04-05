Interstate 64 East has been closed to repair the deck of the bridge over KY 151 at the Graefenburg interchange.

interstate 64.jpg

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the immediate closure around midday Tuesday.

Since the interchange will remain open, motorists are advised to take the off-ramp to KY 151 and use the on-ramp to re-enter I-64 East. Drivers on KY 151 should be on the lookout for flaggers because there will be intermittent closures of KY 151 underneath the I-64 East overpass.

The KY 151 bridge is one of four sets of bridges on I-64 from mile marker 47 to mile marker 52 in Franklin County that are being replaced in a project scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

The repair is expected to be completed no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.

