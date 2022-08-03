The right lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed Thursday night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects the closure to be in place from 6-11 p.m. from Exit 53 for U.S. 127 to mile marker 55, about three miles before Exit 58 for U.S. 60.

right lane closed

