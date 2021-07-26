The right lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

right lane closed

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of I-64 East between mile marker 55 (near KY 1263 overpass) and mile marker 57 (near KY 2821 overpass) will be closed for ditching work. Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

 

