Interstate 64 East near the Woodford County line is shut down and will remain so for quite a while.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are working a four-vehicle accident that occurred near the 58-mile marker.

interstate 64.jpg

Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal that three cars and a tractor trailer were involved. He also said there may  be a fatality.

This developing story will be updated.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription