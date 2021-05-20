Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be down to one lane for most of the day Friday.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be performing bridge deck patching work on the overpass over KY 2817 — Cardwell Lane (mile marker 51.5). The work will take place in the right lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. This work was originally scheduled to take place Thursday but was postponed. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

