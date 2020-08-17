Daytime shoulder closures are possible on Interstate 64 Thursday and Friday.

I64 Ky. River Bridges

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports crews will be working on the Kentucky River bridges at mile marker 55 later this week.

Motorists are advised to use caution.

