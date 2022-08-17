The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the emergency closure of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County.

The closure is to repair the deck of the westbound bridge over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road) at mile point 49.8.

interstate 64.jpg

