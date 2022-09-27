One lane of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County will be closed tonight.

interstate 64.jpg

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the right lane will be closed from 6-11 p.m. between mile marker 57 (KY 2821/Hanly Lane underpass) and mile marker 55 (KY 1263/Johnson Road overpass) about two miles before Exit 53 for U.S. 127.

