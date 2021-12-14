The Interstate 64 West off-ramp (Exit 53A) to U.S. 127 South toward Lawrenceburg has been temporarily closed and will remain so for up to three days, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure is so crews can continue repairs to the U.S. 127 overpass bridge. Motorists can avoid the closure by following alternate route: I-64 West off-ramp (exit 58), turn right to go U.S. 60 North, turn left to go KY 676 West (East-West Connector), turn left to go U.S. 127 South toward Lawrenceburg.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

