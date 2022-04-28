A Friday Interstate 64 West closure in Franklin County was announced by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the westbound bridge over KY 151 (mile point 48) at the Graefenburg interchange, about five miles west of exit 53 to U.S. 127 (Lawrenceburg Road). Since the Graefenburg interchange will remain open, motorists are advised to take the off-ramp to KY 151 and use the on-ramp to re-enter I-64 West. Drivers on KY 151 should be on the lookout for flaggers because there will be intermittent closures of KY 151 underneath the I-64 West overpass.

interstate 64.jpg

The closure is to repair the road surface of the bridge so it is safe for the motoring public until it can be replaced. The KY 151 bridge is one of four sets of bridges on I-64 from mile marker 47 to mile marker 52 in Franklin County that is being replaced in a project scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

