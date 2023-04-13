One lane of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the left lane on I-64 West will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday at the westbound bridge over KY 2817 (Cardwell Lane) at mile point 51.5. The closure is to move barriers and shift traffic to inside lanes in preparation for bridge demolition.

interstate 64.jpg

