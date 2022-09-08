An Interstate 64 West off-ramp closure is expected to be in place from Thursday evening through 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the off-ramp for Exit 58 to U.S. 60 Versailles/Frankfort will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. on Saturday. This is a complete closure for concrete repairs on the ramp.

