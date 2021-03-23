KYTC

The Interstate 64 West on-ramp from U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) will be closed temporarily Wednesday night.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be performing rail mowing work from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

Motorists can detour by taking U.S. 60 to KY 676 (East-West Connector) to U.S. 127 to reconnect with I-64 West. Signs in the area will notify motorists of the work.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.  Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information

