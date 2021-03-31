The Interstate 64 West onramp from Versailles Road (U.S. 60) will be temporary closed Thursday night.

interstate 64.jpg

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will perform rail mowing work from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Motorists can detour by taking U.S. 60 to KY 676 (East-West Connector) to U.S. 127 to reconnect with I-64 West. Signs in the area will notify motorists of the work.

The date and duration of the work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

