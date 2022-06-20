Those traveling Interstate 64 West in Shelby County should be aware of a temporary change lane configuration.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the middle lane will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday from exit 43 for KY 395 (Waddy Road) to mile marker 38 at the KY 1790 (Hooper Station Road) overpass starting Tuesday.

interstate 64.jpg

Traffic will be shifted to the right and left shoulders of the interstate. Motorists wanting exit 43 will have to stay right as they approach the change in lane configuration. The middle lane is expected to reopen by July 1.

Signs in the area will direct motorists through the construction zone. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained through the zone. The work is part of a $8.9 million asphalt resurfacing project that includes shoulder and guardrail repairs on I-64 East and West in Shelby County. The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription