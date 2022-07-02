Frankfort native Jordon Smith-Willis has been a local professional barber for a decade. On Friday he opened up his shop, I Am Barber, in its new location on Bridge Street, across from Rick's White Light Diner. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
On Friday morning, 10 years to the day after graduating from barber school, Frankfort native Jordon Smith-Willis opened I Am Barber Studios at its new location at 115 Bridge St.
Smith-Willis, who has been cutting hair since the age of 14, said it is hard to nail down what he loves most about his profession. Between the artistry of cutting hair and connecting with the public on a meaningful level, one person at a time, he loves it all.
He notes that getting haircuts is as close to therapy as some people get, and while he does not administer professional advice he does recognize the value in being a sounding board and outlet for his customers.
"I want people to leave my shop looking good and feeling good," he said.
Therapeutic advantages of the industry aside, another aspect that Smith-Willis loves is the community a barber shop fosters.
"In old-school barbering, the barber shop was the place to go to in the community to figure out what is going on, the culture of the town and I am trying to bring back that feel for Frankfort," Smith-Willis explained.
His goal is for everyone who comes through the door to feel like they belong, whether it is a tourist trying to get a feel for the area or someone who has lived in Franklin County their entire life.
"Just having a place for the community to be able to come and interact, that is what has kept me motivated," he said. "I love Frankfort. I have done a little bit of traveling, but this is my home and this is where I want to be, this is what I want to give back to."
Smith-Willis, along with his associate barber, Jaydon Garr, will be offering haircuts and community Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment or walk-in (when the schedule allows).
Going forward, the stylist entrepreneur is excited about continuing to build his business as well as helping to build shops and restaurants around him.
"We need to build the community we want," Smith-Willis noted. "In order to do that you have to open up local business here and that puts back into the local economics and that just brings a tighter community. I am hoping to give some kids some inspiration to stay here and open up business here."
Smith-Willis said that his new shop does not have a phone line yet, but appointments can be booked online by going to the I Am Barber Facebook page.
