Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a major winter storm expected to hit Kentucky Wednesday night through Friday morning, producing significant amounts of rain, sleet, snow and ice.
An ice storm warning is in effect for Franklin and surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. Between ½ and ¾ of an inch of ice accumulation is expected.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp announced schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. After-school activities and sporting events are canceled on Thursday. An announcement regarding Friday's activities and sporting events will be made on Friday, he said.
The powerful winter storm is expected to create difficult travel conditions on major interstates as well as state and local roadways. Tree damage and power outages may occur given the impacts from ice and wind.
A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Central Kentucky from Thursday morning through late Thursday night, as the area is expected to receive 2½-3½ inches of rain.
State offices closed Thursday
Beshear said he was closing state office buildings Thursday to help keep thousands of employees off dangerous roadways.
“Freezing roadways are extremely dangerous,” Beshear stated. “I am closing all state office buildings and asking Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if possible, so crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”
State employees should refer to guidance issued by the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet. If state employees have questions regarding the closure, they should contact their agency’s management or human resources office.
Emergency management response
Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Kentucky Department for Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC.
“The approaching storm front is forecast to be one of the most dangerous events in our recent history of record-breaking disasters, due to the possibilities of heavy icing accumulations. Please make every effort to stay off of all local and interstate roadways, as travel will be extremely hazardous and rescue efforts for stranded motorists will severely limit first responder capabilities,” said Michael Dossett, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management.
KYTC, KSP and the Kentucky National Guard are actively preparing for the storm and will be ready to respond.
The Adjutant General of Kentucky Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton said, “Working with Kentucky Emergency Management, we have soldiers and airmen on standby to enable a quick and effective response to the commonwealth so that we may help those most in need.”
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said highway crews are as prepared as they can be. “They will do everything possible to keep roadways passable, but we advise everyone who can do so to stay off the road.”
The storm system began as rain, so roadways can’t be pretreated with brine and rock salt, because it would wash away. The governor asked Kentuckians, if possible, to avoid travel as hazardous road conditions are expected.
KYTC asked for cooperation and partnership of the public, with four specific requests:
- Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;
- Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;
- Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and
- Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.
Stay up to date by visiting SnowKy.ky.gov for snow and ice information and GoKY.ky.gov for traffic and roadway information.
