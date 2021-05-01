A local church is hosting a benevolence event on May 16.

Free bags of non-perishable groceries will be given away at Iglesia Familair Mana Assembly of God from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call 502-661-1331.

The church is located at 613 Teton Trail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription