The sun steals away and night gathers momentum. As the days grow shorter and we move into the darkness, there is a natural instinct to turn toward the light. 

All over the world, cultures separated by time and distance build traditions around light throughout the season. We build fires, light candles and decorate our homes with twinkling lights. We find solace in stained glass and play with our shadows upon the wall. This dance between darkness and light gives us hope in the return of life that each new year brings. 

Illuminations

This is the story of Illuminations, a new exhibit by the Kentucky Historical Society. Explore the beginning of light in Kentucky, how Kentuckians make it and its ability to illuminate both space and ideas. Learn how light technology changed over time through the lens of Kentucky’s past, complete with hands-on interactives and engaging programs. 

Located at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, Illuminations premieres from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday. The Kentucky Historical Society is proud to offer free admission on opening night, thanks to a generous donation by Elliot Electric. This exhibit is a feature of downtown Frankfort’s Candlelight Festival and runs through the Spring Equinox on March 20. 

What is the spark that gives you light? Visit Illuminations and find out what light means to you.

For more information, visit https://history.ky.gov/exhibits/illuminations

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription