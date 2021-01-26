Three Kentucky citizens demanding the impeachment of Gov. Andy Beshear say a unanimous state Supreme Court ruling in favor of the governor's COVID-19 shutdowns does not relieve the General Assembly of its obligation to remove him.
The petitioners' formal response to Beshear's defense was filed Tuesday and obtained exclusively by The State Journal. In his own 45-page document filed Friday and first reported by The State Journal, Beshear called the impeachment petition a "vendetta" by disgruntled political activists and leaned heavily on the Supreme Court's endorsement of his executive powers during a public health emergency.
But three of the petitioners — Jacob Clark of Grayson County, Tony Wheatley of Mercer County and Andrew Cooperrider of Fayette County — argue that the legislature is constitutionally bound to act independent of the judicial branch, which they called a "#TeamKentucky cheerleader," referencing the Supreme Court's use of Beshear's social media slogan during the pandemic.
A fourth person, Randall Daniel of Bullitt County who signed the original petition did not sign the latest document, saying he hadn't had an opportunity to thoroughly review it.
A special House committee appointed to consider the Beshear impeachment and at least two other impeachment petitions against state officials will meet again at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I guess any hired guns by a political party can petition to impeach? Maybe a couple of buddies and I can sign a petition to have those serving on the “ GOP “ impeachment committee - impeached???? Why can’t I - if these 3 hired guns can do it to the Governor? Sounds like our own homegrown insurectionist we’ve got as traitor s to our country and democracy.
Political hacks trying to disenfranchise millions of Kentucky voters choice of Governor Beshear. Is unconstitutional for the Republicans super majorities in the legislature to overturn a duly held election, based on this flimsy excuse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.