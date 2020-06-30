No.
In a narrow 4-3 vote, the Franklin County Fiscal Court denied a controversial zoning change for the old Blanton-Crutcher Farm at Tuesday evening’s meeting.
The vote brought a close to a months-long debate over whether the property, located at 690 Duncan Road and owned by Winchester developer Ron Tierney of Tierney Storage, should be rezoned from agricultural to industrial.
Tierney purchased the 85-acre tract located near Interstate 64 at Versailles Road and Industrial Park #3 last summer. While a small portion of the tract is located in Woodford County, the majority of the property lies in Franklin County.
In February, after a five-hour public hearing, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend the rezoning.
Since buying the land, Tierney has demolished an old farmhouse and was issued a notice of violation from the Division for Air Quality following an illegal burn on the property in April.
Numerous surrounding property owners and historic preservationists have been against the zoning change, while supporters believe the rezoning is vital for economic growth in the county.
During a first reading of the rezoning ordinance in April, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn made a motion for the court to have a public hearing before the second reading.
On June 19, the fiscal court established 16 findings of fact related to the seven-hour June 9 public hearing in which proponent and opponents voiced their concerns.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Blackburn, whose district includes the Duncan Road property, voted against the rezoning. He was joined by fellow magistrates Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracy and Marti Booth.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian kicked off the voting with a yes.
“None of the comments made during this process have fallen on deaf ears,” she said, adding that her vote came down to one thing: that the property does meet the condition as industrial in the county’s future land use map.
Magistrate Lambert Moore and Judge-Executive Huston Wells also voted in favor of the zoning change.
The fiscal court had until July 13 to vote on the ordinance.
