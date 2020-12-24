Frankfort Mayor Bill May says that his five collective terms as mayor make him the longest-serving person to hold the office. His name will go down in Frankfort history.
And in his final year, which has been a historic one worldwide, his name dominated local headlines. As a result, The State Journal has selected May as its 2020 Newsmaker of the Year.
Almost exactly one year ago, May announced that his 29-year career in local politics would be interrupted short of another term due to a cancer diagnosis earlier in 2019. He was eligible to seek one more four-year term as mayor before having to sit out for at least four years.
In March, May, along with Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, declared an emergency order that significantly increased their executive powers in local government.
For May, those included greater control over the agenda and public comments at commission meetings, and power of the purse, among other things. Both the city and county have continued with their emergency declarations throughout 2020.
City Manager's dismissal
Perhaps the most controversial and consequential use of power by May was not a decision he made entirely on his own: the summer firing of City Manager Keith Parker.
“I didn't know up until the last minute how it was going to go,” May told The State Journal in an interview this week. “I placed it on the agenda and sort of said, ‘Something has to be done and we'll discuss it on Monday and we'll see what happens.’ My goal was to find out what the commission wanted to do to rectify a situation or a problem.”
Parker’s firing surprised people across the community and angered many. Community groups wrote letters in support of Parker, and City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge organized a couple of rallies to protest his dismissal.
The agenda item May referenced, for Monday, Aug. 10 — “PERSONNEL DISCUSSION WHICH MIGHT LEAD TO THE DISCIPLINE OR DISMISSAL OF AN EMPLOYEE” — was sent out at the eleventh hour on Friday evening.
That Sunday, The State Journal reported that Parker knew the item was intended to fire him and that May “had the votes” to make it happen.
As news quickly spread throughout the community that the commission would do just that, citizen comments critical of the decision poured in. Still, May and Commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman voted to fire Parker “without cause.”
“I understand it is within the city commission's power to fire a Frankfort city manager without cause; however, to fire our city manager in the midst of a pandemic requires an explanation,” Frankfort citizen Mary Hamilton wrote in a letter to the editor. "If Parker has done something so egregious that firing him was necessary for the good of our city, the people of Frankfort need to know what he did. Otherwise, Frankfort is now a city where no one should dare be foolhardy enough to accept a job as our city manager because a petty spat can result in a firing.”
Parker and his predecessor — Cindy Steinhauser, who resigned to take a job in Minnesota — both lasted in the city’s top administrative position for about a year and a half.
May, for his part, said that while he “knew how some commissioners felt,” he never had a problem with Parker personally.
Open Meetings
That timeline — when and how he knew others on the commission would vote and how those votes may or may not have been solicited — became a story of its own when The State Journal filed an open meetings violation complaint against the city.
The complaint alleged that Commissioner Scott Tippett, who voted against Parker's firing, provided proof of May and other commission members circumventing the state open meetings law by holding a series of calls among themselves on the topic of Parker’s firing, collectively constituting a "rolling quorum." Tippett reportedly told Parker that May "had the votes" to can him.
More evidence of that intention surfaced after the initial complaint when Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) President and CEO Terri Bradshaw said that Tippett had a conversation with her as well and said the same thing about May's vote-gathering.
Tippett has repeatedly said his conversations with Parker and Bradshaw were “opinion” and “anecdotal” in nature.
Waldridge and eventual Commissioner-elect Kyle Thompson, who tried unsuccessfully to unseat May in the 2012 mayoral race, filed their own open meetings complaints.
The state’s Attorney General’s Office determined that while May and others engaged in “prohibited conduct” by holding "serial less-than-quorum meetings," the city commission did not violate the open meetings law due to a lack of proof that board members intended to break the law.
When asked this week if he agrees that he engaged in “prohibited conduct,” May was adamant that he disagreed with the AG’s Office in that regard.
“Absolutely not,” May said. “People made decisions or conclusions over a period of months.”
The leading voice opposing those decisions has been Waldridge, who has at nearly every turn harshly criticized May and the other commissioners.
Katrisha Waldridge
Waldridge has locked horns with May, Sower and particularly Whisman in nearly every commission meeting since Parker’s firing. She has characterized much of the commission, particularly May, as working in a “good ole boys” system, saying that they’ve focused on trading political favors for one another in these final months.
Waldridge, who won this year's commissioner's race by a significant margin, said the tension between her and May began shortly after she took office in 2019 when May would often call her and tell her that the sitting commission was “trying to take her power away,” she told The State Journal.
May points to the controversy surrounding multi-use trails on Fort Hill as a turning point in his relationship with Waldridge. She was supportive of them, while May and the rest of the commission were less keen on the idea.
“I am literally baffled as to why that relationship is like it is when the rest of us can get along so well together, even though we have political differences,” he said.
Neither May nor Waldridge acknowledged fault in their frayed relationship. Waldridge has consistently asserted that she’s been left out of conversations and information that other commissioners were aware of. May said he has only been cordial with her and doesn’t regret anything.
Both of them had a tough time recalling the last time they spoke one-on-one in an honest and open fashion.
“A conversation is two people willing to open up and willing to speak back and forth and listen to the other person without trying to react or trying to work their brain to think the way they're thinking,” Waldridge said. “A conversation is hearing both sides. Bill cannot have a conversation with another person, because it's all about him.”
Waldridge said her relationship with May has evolved since November 2018, when she was elected. Both she and May acknowledged that May supported her in her election and helped her out before she took office.
Boxcar
One decision Waldridge harshly criticized, particularly after Parker’s firing, was May’s use of his COVID-related executive powers to hire Boxcar PR firm.
While others on the commission were made aware of May's hiring of the firm at a cost of taxpayers of $5,000 per month, Waldridge was not; nor were citizens, as the matter was not discussed at a commission meeting until long after the contract was signed.
The public became aware of the company’s work for the city when The State Journal reported on it.
Only the mayor worked with Boxcar, despite some city staff already working in communications. Boxcar representatives have also offered their justifications for the contract to the State Journal and in a public forum. May said he does not regret the expense, adding that he’d rather be overprepared than underprepared.
“When people did the hanging of the governor in effigy, that was pretty concerning,” May said of a Capitol protest of Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-related orders. “We were very concerned about that, that things could possibly escalate … . For me, it was more of a preventative measure to have in case something happened. As officials, we know that we’re going to get criticized. We have to ask if we want to be criticized for being ill-prepared or too prepared.”
A lasting legacy
As for accomplishments this year, May and the rest of the commission — except Waldridge — cited many.
The Fort Hill controversy, after months of languishing, could be resolved with the creation of multiuse trails as well as prioritization of historic preservation. May said that the initial move by Parker to go forward with multiuse trails there was to blame for the whole debacle.
“I think it should never have happened in the first place,” May said. “Had that gone through the proper channels, it wouldn't have happened like that.”
Dolly Graham Park is set to get a facelift after several years of neglect. May attributes the improvements in part to his work with Tippett.
Waldridge takes umbrage with that characterization, instead questioning why the park, which hasn’t been significantly improved since 1991, per resident and park advocate Rachel Yett, got in the shape it was in under May’s watch.
“Who do we blame then?” she asked. “He's been mayor. Dolly Graham Park has been run down in the last 20 years that Bill served as a commissioner and mayor. That's your fault. You don't get a pat on the back. That's how I think.”
In his 29-year career in local government, May said that his biggest accomplishments have been changing commission meeting times to allow for more public engagement, helping establish industrial parks, increasing the size and strength of the police and fire departments, drainage projects, diversifying city boards and commissions, improving parks and the construction of the Juniper Hill Family Aquatics Center.
Part of May's initial decision not to run again for mayor in 2020 was the 2019 cancer diagnosis. May said that while he's tried not to talk about his illness much, he appreciates the support he's gotten from the community.
"I appreciate people's concern. It's just something I don't, you know, I didn't talk about a lot and once people knew about it, I had to, but ... I appreciate the support I've gotten from people."
While any bout with cancer is serious, the immediate outlook, he said, is thankfully not dire.
"I'm gonna have to do some other type of treatment," he said. " I don't feel like I'm gonna ... die in the next couple years. I hate to even say that, but I feel like with the right treatment I can be around for quite a while."
May also emphasized the importance of his family — particularly his wife, Jenny, and his son Kelly, who will join the city commission next month.
“I think she's been a great first lady,” May said of his wife. “She's attended many ceremonial functions with with state and federal and foreign leaders … . She has a really good grasp of dealing with people, and I think she's been a tremendous asset to me as a sounding board.”
He said Jenny has consulted with him on several matters, even recently disagreeing with him on hiring Boxcar.
This month, May got to swear in Kelly, along with Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson and Commissioner-elect Leesa Unger.
So the May legacy, which he said began with his great-great-great grandfather Philip Swigert, who was Frankfort’s first mayor, will live on. And as long as the recently named "William I. May Jr. Public Safety Facility" building stands, his name will be displayed just across from City Hall.
“I'm just excited about Kelly being on the commission and watching what he's going to bring,” May said. “Of course, he's grown up in a household where his dad was the mayor and city commissioner for years, but he's very different.
“I tell him to always be honest, open and serve with integrity. There are probably several things that he sees differently than I do on city issues, and that’s totally fine.”
As for a potential future run for elected office, May said he isn’t thinking about it but couldn’t totally rule it out. Having run the Coats for Kids drive for many years, he said that he intends to continue serving the community on a volunteer basis.
“I have no plans right now,” May said. “But I've always felt a calling to serve the community in some form or the other, whether it's an elected position or as volunteer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.