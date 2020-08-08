In any other year, Frankfort Regional Medical Center’s Kids Safety Day would be a fun-filled morning with games and activities, along with a message of safety, free bicycle helmets and the chance for children to win a new bicycle.

The event continued Saturday morning at the hospital, though a little smaller and differently than before. 

Children still got bicycle helmets and goody bags, and had the chance to win a new bike, they had to stay in their cars with their parents as they drove in front of the hospital.

“This year is different than normal,” FRMC educator and pediatric coordinator Lindsey Fitzgerald said. “Because of COVID, it’s smaller than what we usually do. We talked with the health department and they considered this best practice.”

The event is in memory of Charlie Semones, a 6-year-old who died after being hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle in April 2012. Semones was not wearing a helmet. 

Every year since then, Charlie’s Challenge has happened.

Throughout the morning, vehicles lined up in the parking lot. Volunteers took their information, gave them goody bags, filled out the raffle slip for a bicycle and handed out new bicycle helmets before they left.

In past years, Fitzgerald said about 400 children would participate and 50 bicycles were raffled. This year, there were 15 bicycles and a steady stream of families and vehicles through the morning.

“We typically have games and activities,” she said. “We typically do food, snow cones, face painting. It’s just not possible to do that this year.”

Still, volunteers and Semones’ parents continue to spread the word of safety.

“Even in the times of COVID and pandemics, we thought it was important to put this on for the community,” FRMC Chief Financial Officer Matt Oliver said. “It’s one small way we can give back."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription