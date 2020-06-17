As COVID-19 restrictions are easing, offering in-person services for those experiencing issues with their unemployment insurance benefits is now possible. During the past two days, in-person unemployment insurance services located near the Capitol building has reached capacity.

Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) staff members are collecting information from claimants who arrived after the cutoff point on Wednesday, so they can contact them early next week to assist with their claims.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is located at 275 E. Main St.

To continue helping Kentuckians with their unemployment insurance claims, OUI will provide in-person services Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) headquarters located at 275 E. Main St. Signage will direct claimants to assistance.

In order to provide service to those Kentuckians who have waited the longest on their claim, there will be a separate line on Thursday for those who filed a claim in March. On Friday, there will be a line for those who filed in March and April.

The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is working with the Labor Cabinet to identify additional times and locations for in-person services. Visit kcc.ky.gov and click the “In-Person UI Services” button for up to date information.

