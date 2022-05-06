In transition: Franklin County Women and Family Shelter now serving as transitional housing program

Anyone is susceptible to homelessness, which could happen because of a variety of reasons, including alcohol or substance abuse, domestic violence, disability or a series of bad choices.
When someone in that situation is ready to get out of it, the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter (FCWFS) is there to help them transition back into a healthy and happy lifestyle.
Kellie Sebastian, a FCWFS board member, is a recovering drug and alcohol addict. She has been clean and sober for nine years.
“(FCWFS) is near and dear to my heart,” Sebastian said. “I know what the other side is like. I don’t live it anymore, but I don’t forget what it’s like. I know what’s its like not having anywhere to stay and being addicted and lonely and needing help.”
FCWFS exists to do just that — help. No longer serving as an emergency shelter, FCWFS is now considered a transitional housing program for single women and families. Families consist of anyone — a couple, a single man or woman, grandparent or other — who are taking care of children. There are 16 beds available for single women and two family apartments.
Those seeking FCWFS services must be experiencing homelessness and/or “on a path of recovery assistance,” FCWFS Executive Director Janet Gates said.
“We work with the court and drug court system,” Gates said. “We also have the same programs for women without substance issues.”
Gates said there isn’t a time limit on the length of residents' stays.
“They can be here as long as they are following our guidelines,” she said.
Gates was hired as the executive director in February 2016. She said FCWFS exists to provide assistance to people who are ready to changes their lives.
Staff and volunteers at FCWFS provide training for a new job, help people apply for disability and “learn life skills so they can be successful and move out and be in a permanent self-sustaining situation,” she explained.
“Our big focus is that in all staples of their life — emotional, financial — when they leave here, they’ve built a network of people who can support them.”
Sebastian said that FCWFS, in many cases, provides a support system for people who have never had one.
“No one likes being homeless and jobless,” Sebastian said. “People in those situations need the intervention and extra support, not just a bed to sleep in. They need handholding and people cheering them on in the background.
“A lot of women never heard that a day in their life. (At FCWFS), they get actual family support.”
Current FCWFS resident Jennifer Haye is one who has built a new support system.
“There are many wonderful things being a part of this house has done for me,” Haye said in a testimony. “I am a part of a beautiful and strong women fellowship. We encourage each other, we build each other up, we are there for each other emotionally and mentally … I'm a part of something beautiful in this house!"
Haye said the staff and volunteers are wonderful.
“They are extremely supportive in every way,” she said. “I receive structure, understanding, love, support and help. That's just a few of the blessings being a part of the house offers. Being a part of this house is almost indescribable.”
Gates said FCWFS is a certified community rehabilitation program through the Kentucky Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.
“There are all sorts of programs available for anyone who wants to work and has issues,” Gates said. “We can do assessments and see what (residents) need and what they want to do and we can see how we can help them reach that and maintain it.”
Simon House now emergency shelter
FCWFS stopped being an emergency shelter last July and became a transitional housing program because the funding that paid for the emergency shelter part of the program stopped requiring drug testing.
“We gave up funding for that part of the program because it wasn’t allowing drug testing,” Gates said.
Sebastian said drug testing is crucial to a sober living environment.
“That’s what we feel like helps women get what they need,” Sebastian said. “They need that oversight.”
When FCWFS gave up the emergency shelter funding, Simon House picked it up.
Simon House’s Emergency Shelter facility, located at 208 W. Campbell St., has seven units to house homeless women, age 18 and over, who are pregnant and/or have children, according to the shelter’s website.
Simon House also opened a temporary shelter at Days Inn that serves homeless men and women. Simon House also has an additional emergency shelter at 231 E. Main St., in the old health department building, which they are currently renting but in the process of purchasing.
The Main Street shelter opened earlier this week and is currently serving as a day shelter open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. for men and women without children.
“People can come in, take a shower, get something to eat, watch TV, apply for jobs, but then they're out on their own after 9 p.m.,” Simon House Interim Director Mark Johnson said.
Limited hotel rooms are available for those who need overnight housing.
Johnson said the day shelter will become a 24/7 shelter beginning July 5 after renovations and staff trainings have been completed. Beginning July 5, the day center hours will be 7 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be 16 beds available for overnight stays. During the day, the capacity is 86 adults.
“I think the services we provide, other places are not fulfilling,” Johnson said. “We are meeting a gap. We know there’s a need. There’s a waiting list of 65 people trying to get in. Our case managers are working hard to get them processed and working with them so they are able to be sustainable on their own.”
To donate supplies to the Simon House, call the office at 502-223-2138 to set up a drop-off time. Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Simon House, 208 W. Campbell St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
KY Gives Day
On Tuesday, the FCWFS is participating in KY Gives Day and is asking the community for donations to help cover the renovation costs of the property at 300 Murray St. that was purchased with a $64,000 donation in the summer of 2020. The building has historic significance to the African American community in South Frankfort.
"It was saved from demolition because it's the last remaining African American family-owned business," Gates said.
Gates said the total cost to renovate the historic building, formerly known as Mason's Grocery, was $240,000. Part of the cost has been covered already through private and corporate donations, a $75,000 award from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Wells Fargo Community Wins award competition, as well as a $25,0000 donation from each the county and city governments.
“But don’t be fooled,” Sebastian said. “We need people to give big on KY Gives Day.”
Gates said the organization is looking for companies or private donors to sponsor one of the new rooms in the renovated historic building. There are three bedrooms, a kitchen and full bathroom upstairs. Downstairs serves as office and meeting space for FCWFS staff and volunteers.
The office space was previously located in the FCWFS house across the street at 303 E. Third St. That space has been converted into more units. There are 16 beds total for single women.
“We’re looking for bedroom and bathroom sponsors,” Gates said. “They can have their name in the room.”
Gates said that WesBanco has sponsored the kitchen in the new apartment.
FCWFS will have a power hour from 10-11 a.m. on KY Gives Day, when it will be pushing the community to donate within that hour. The organization who collects the most during its power hour receives a monetary prize.
“We won last year and received $250,” Gates said.
From 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, in celebration of KY Gives Day — which lasts from 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. — FCWFS will host a Grand Opening event for its new building at 300 Murray St.
Tours of the building will be given. There will also be a DJ, food and a before-and-after photo slideshow showing the renovation process.
Other community organizations will also be in attendance to provide information. Sebastian, who also serves as the Franklin County Farmers Market marketing manager, said representatives from the market will be there providing information about the FreshRx program, which provides pregnant women on Medicaid $20 in tokens each week to purchase vegetables and fruits at the market. Sebastian said representatives from Yes Arts and the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation will also be in attendance.
On KY Gives Day, Sebastian and Gates are hoping to collect even more than just the money needed to cover the remaining costs of the renovations. They say the program they offer is in need now more than ever.
“If we had 30 more beds, we could fill them today,” Sebastian said. “There is a significant need now more than ever for these programs. We have more and more people slipping through the cracks.”
Gates said in the past five years, more than 84% of the people who have come through the program had substance abuse disorders that were keeping them on the streets.
”When we saw those numbers and were told we didn’t have the funding for people who needed sober living, we opened the transitional house,” Gates said. “We can be that place for families and women to call home. When they’re here, they can learn life skills, so when they leave here they can be healthy members of society.
Donate on KY Gives Day at www.kygives.org/organizations/franklin-county-women-and-family-shelter.
Donations can be made throughout the year at www.fcwomenandfamilyshelter.org or by mailing a check to Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, 303 E. Third St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
