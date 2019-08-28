Frankfort Regional Medical Center will host the first “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday as an opioid take-back event.
Officers from the Frankfort Police Department will be present during the event to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Frankfort Medical Pavilion, next to the hospital at 279 King’s Daughters Drive.
“Opioid addiction is a growing crisis not only in Franklin County, but across our nation,” said Reed Hammond, the hospital's CEO. “Our goal for ‘Crush the Crisis’ is to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction and educate our community about the proper disposal of these medications. Opioid addiction can happen to anyone and we are providing this drop off opportunity confidentially and anonymously.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Kentucky is among the top ten states with the highest opioid-related overdose deaths. In 2016, there were 989 opioid-related overdose deaths in Kentucky — a rate of 23.6 deaths per 100,000 persons and nearly double the national rate.
Volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
Frankfort Regional Medical Center is participating as part of parent company HCA Healthcare’s first national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take-back day. More than 65 HCA Healthcare facilities across 14 states are uniting to collect unused or expired opioids for one day.
For more information, visit http://hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis or call (833) 582-1970.