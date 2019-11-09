A decades long tradition will soon take place in Frankfort once again.
It’s been four years since Kentucky elected a new governor, and with a governor’s election comes an inauguration, which is typically on the fifth Tuesday following the election. This year the ceremony will take place on Dec. 10.
As of publication, it appears Andy Beshear will be inaugurated at the Dec. 10 ceremony. Beshear received at least 5,000 more votes than incumbent Matt Bevin during Tuesday's general election, but Bevin has not conceded and asked for a recanvass.
The recanvass will take place on Thursday.
In the meantime, citizens of Frankfort are eager to find out the details of Inauguration Day.
Here’s what The State Journal knows so far.
What will the day look like?
A full itinerary has yet to be shared, and requests made to state officials asking for more information went unanswered as of Friday. However, tradition tells us a parade featuring marching bands, floats with elected officials and perhaps a few celebrities leading up to the State Capitol building can be expected.
The parade usually brings thousands of people from across the Commonwealth to Frankfort. Parade-goers have been known to start lining up along Capital Avenue as early as 7 a.m. on Inauguration Day.
It is also tradition for several church services to take place throughout the day to pray for the governor’s upcoming term in office. In 2015, Bevin and Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton attended an early morning worship service.
There will likely be other inauguration activities open to the public, such as a meet and greet with the new governor, but those details have yet to be announced.
What will be closed?
As of Friday, neither Franklin County Schools nor Frankfort Independent Schools have said they will close for Inauguration Day.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said his school system has not made a decision yet.
“We will have to make an informed decision once we know more information,” he said.
Franklin County Fiscal Court announced on Thursday that the County Clerk’s Office as well as Franklin County Fiscal, District, Circuit and Family Courts will be closed on Inauguration Day.
City of Frankfort has yet to say whether or not their offices will be closed.
In the coming weeks, The State Journal will provide more coverage on the upcoming inauguration events as information becomes available.
Reporter McKenna Horsley contributed to this article.