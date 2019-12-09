Gov.-elect Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov-elect Jacqueline Coleman’s inauguration on Tuesday will include traditional events with some new additions.
The occasion will be Kentucky’s 61st gubernatorial inauguration, and will focus on the theme “Team Kentucky, which aims to celebrate the common good and working together to build a better Commonwealth for every Kentucky family,” said Beshear’s transition team in a press release on Monday.
Here’s what is new:
- A morning breakfast hosted by citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County for educators and inauguration guests at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History beginning at 7:30 a.m. Coleman will give remarks and the event will include breakfast, prayer and entertainment.
- A Capitol open house following the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. Winners of the “Team Kentucky” poster contest will be recognized during the open house and their art will be displayed. Frankfort's Katherine Axon, age 15, will have her poster among the winners. She tied in the ages 14 to 17 category with Sara Bond, 16, of Mount Sterling.
Here are the traditions:
- Beshear and Coleman will take their oaths of office in a private swearing-in in the Governor’s Mansion with a crowd of more than 100 guests just after midnight. Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller will administer the oaths of office. Beshear will then make his first official act to issue an executive order naming Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton the new adjutant general of Kentucky.
- A delegation of Frankfort residents will bring country ham, beaten biscuits and white cake to the Beshears at 8 a.m. The tradition was started 100 years ago after an outgoing first lady reportedly left baked ham, cake and a platter of beaten biscuits for the incoming first family.
- Kentucky religious leaders will lead the historic inauguration day worship service at 8:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The nondenominational worship service will pray for all of the state’s elected leaders. There is limited seating for the service, but it can be watched live on the First Christian Church Facebook page or on the Frankfort Plant Board’s channels 10 and 510. Worshipers are invited to bring coats and toys to donate to local organizations.
- After the worship service, Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Coleman and Coleman’s husband Chris O’Bryan will travel by a horse-drawn carriage in the inaugural parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. The use of a horse-drawn carriage was brought back by Gov. Happy Chandler when his inauguration was in 1935.
- Beshear and Coleman will take their public oaths of office at 2 p.m. on the Capitol steps. The oath dates back to 1850 and still features language about participating in duels, as it was written in a time “concerns over dueling and deaths that resulted from the practice led lawmakers to place a largely unenforced law regarding duels into the state Constitution, where it remains today,” the press release said.
- Kentucky Inauguration Days have long ended with an inaugural ball. The Kentucky and the Commonwealth Ball will begin on Capitol grounds at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8:30 p.m. The early inaugural balls were known as “Inaugural Hops” and held in the House of Representatives chamber at the Old State Capitol. By 1855, the inaugural ball was held in the Capital Hotel, which was on Main Street. Because of growing crowds, the inaugural ball was held in the Old Skating Colosseum on Second Street at the turn of the century. The new Capitol was chosen as the permanent site for the ball beginning in 1915. The Governor’s Mansion has a ballroom that was built specifically to hold inaugural balls, but it was never used for a ball because it could not accommodate the growing crowds.