Both the city and county have seen an uptick in overnight crime in the last six weeks.
These crimes include vehicle thefts, vehicle break-ins and vandalism, and the majority of the suspects for these crimes are juveniles, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire and and Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams said.
That’s why Quire and Adams voiced their support for the new curfew for juveniles during the city and county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference Monday.
“We don’t do this lightly,” Adams said, adding that they usually see an uptick in these types of crimes at the beginning of summer break, not in March and April.
Effective immediately Monday night, Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells announced they will be signing the executive orders mandating a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for anyone under the age of 18.
The curfew will allow exceptions for juveniles who are accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult over the age of 21 who has been given permission by the parent or guardian to care for the juvenile. Juveniles who are either going to or from work during the curfew are also given an exception.
On first offense, those who violate the curfew will receive a citation and the parents will be notified. On second offense, there will be a fine not to exceed $250. If the curfew order is violated for a third or more time, the fine will be $500.
Local COVID-19 cases
Seven people have now fully recovered from COVID-19 in Franklin County, according to Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly.
As of early Monday afternoon, only eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Franklin County.
Mattingly said the patient who is still showing symptoms is on track to recover soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.