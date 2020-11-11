Since November started 11 days ago, 125 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Officials say the county is on the verge of “red zone” status for spread of the virus.
"We are currently experiencing a surge similar to what the rest of the state is experiencing — now is the time to be diligent with our social distancing, face coverings, washing of hands and staying home when we are sick," said Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 18 new cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 1,051 since the pandemic began.
The number of active cases in the community rose to 112 Tuesday, while active cases in schools (K-12, college and staff) total 20. There are also five cases in long-term care facilities.
The number of deaths in the county related to COVID-19 remains at 16. Some 898 residents have recovered.
As more COVID-19 cases are confirmed the county's incident rate continues to rise. According to kycovid19.ky.gov, Franklin County's rate is 24.4 new cases per day over the past seven days and edging closer to the red zone, which begins at 25.
In anticipation that the county will enter the red zone soon, Mayor Bill May is asking that everyone follow the following “Red Zone Reduction Recommendations”:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the “10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19”
"This is an alarming increase in the number of cases for our community. And, these are just the cases that have been reported," May said.
"It is everyone’s responsibility to protect our community. It is not that much to ask that everyone wear a mask, clean their hands often, and practice social distancing to protect each other."
On Wednesday, Beshear announced the highest single-day total of coronavirus cases in the state — 2,700.
The state has now had 127,344 cases of the virus.
There are currently 1,274 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID. Of that number, 297 are in the ICU, and 151 are on ventilators.
Beshear warned every Kentuckian to take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community, saying Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April.
“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” he said.
An additional 14 deaths were reported for a statewide total of 1,604.
The state’s testing positivity rate soared to 8.12%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.