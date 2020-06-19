July 4th revelers will have to wait until Labor Day weekend for fireworks.
The City of Frankfort and VFW Post 4075 decided to postpone the Independence Day firework show until Friday, Sept. 4, due to continued social distancing guidelines.
"While we know this is not an ideal decision, it is our hope that this change will allow our community to come out and celebrate safely at that time," the city said in a statement.
Both the city and VFW hope that by Labor Day weekend most, if not all, social restrictions will have been lifted and the fireworks display can be used as a opening to a "Welcome Back America" holiday weekend event. The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
"While the Post is disappointed at not being able to celebrate the 4th of July as usual we understand and agree with the City's decision," explained Daryl Casey, VFW Post 4075 Senior Vice Commander and Fireworks Team Lead.
"The VFW hopes that by Labor Day weekend citizens can gather together freely and enjoy the fireworks as a celebration of getting our lives back to normal and putting the COVID-19 threat behind us."
