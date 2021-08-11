All indoor activities at the Capital City Activity Center have been canceled until further notice because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County.

There will be no change to the drive-thru lunch services, home-delivered meals or food box services. Those services are still operating as usual.

More details can be found by visiting www.frankfortkyseniors.org and facebook@frankfortsac or by calling the Center at 502-223-5794.

